CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs are the largest since April 2018

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR long 125K vs 111K long last week. Longs increased by 14K
- GBP short 15K vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- JPY long 19K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CHF long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change
- AUD square vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
- NZD long 2K vs 0K last week. Longs increased by 2K
- CAD short 17k vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
The 14K increase and EUR longs takes a position to the highest level since April 2018 and closer to the 10 year high long position at 151K.