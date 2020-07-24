CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs are the largest since April 2018

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC

  • EUR long 125K vs 111K long last week. Longs increased by 14K
  • GBP short 15K vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • JPY long 19K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CHF long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change
  • AUD square vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
  • NZD long 2K vs 0K last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • CAD short 17k vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
The 14K increase and EUR longs takes a position to the highest level since April 2018 and closer to the 10 year high long position at 151K.

