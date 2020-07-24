CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs are the largest since April 2018

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC

EUR long 125K vs 111K long last week. Longs increased by 14K



GBP short 15K vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

JPY long 19K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 1K

CHF long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change



AUD square vs 4K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K



NZD long 2K vs 0K last week. Longs increased by 2K



CAD short 17k vs 20K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K





The 14K increase and EUR longs takes a position to the highest level since April 2018 and closer to the 10 year high long position at 151K.