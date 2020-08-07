CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs climb to a new record

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC.
EUR long 180K vs 157K long last week. Longs increased by 23K
GBP short 15K vs 25K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K
JPY long 31K vs 29K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
CHF long 12K vs 8K long last week. Longs increase by 4K
AUD short 1K vs 5K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
NZD short 1K vs 1K short last week. No big change
CAD short 23k vs 13K short last week. Shorts increased by 10K
Highlights
EUR longs increase by another 23K after surging by 32K last week. New record longs for the EUR. The EURUSD traded to the highest level since May 2018 on Wednesday but has backed off over the last 2 days
Either shorts were trimmed or longs increased in 6 of the 7 currencies (dollar selling). The only currency where shorts were increase was the Canadian dollar. Shorts increased by 10K in the loonie
The total net short position (long USD) was 36K. The total net long position (short USD) was 223K long. Last week the net short positions totaled 44k. The total net long position was 194K