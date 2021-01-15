Coming Up!
CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs move back up to December highs
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR long 156K vs 143K long last week. Long increased by 13K
- GBP long 13K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 9K
- JPY long 50K vs 50K long last week. Unchanged
- CHF long 12K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- AUD long 5K vs 4K short last week. Longs increased by 9K
- NZD long 15K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- CAD long 12K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
Highlights:
- EUR longs remain the largest speculative position at long 156K. That equals the December high long position.
- JPY longs at 50K are unchanged but remain the next largest net speculative position
- AUD position switched to long 5K from short 4 last week.
- All major currencies are now long the currency (short the USD).
