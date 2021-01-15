CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs move back up to December highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC

  • EUR long 156K vs 143K long last week. Long increased by 13K
  • GBP long 13K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 9K
  • JPY long 50K vs 50K long last week. Unchanged
  • CHF long 12K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • AUD long 5K vs 4K short last week. Longs increased by 9K
  • NZD long 15K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • CAD long 12K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
Highlights:
  • EUR longs remain the largest speculative position at long 156K. That equals the December high long position.  
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC_
  • JPY longs at 50K are unchanged but remain the next largest net speculative position
  • AUD position switched to long 5K from short 4 last week.   
  • All major currencies are now long the currency (short the USD).  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose