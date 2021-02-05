CFTC commitments of traders: EUR long position trimmed but still the largest speculative position.

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 2, 2021

EUR long 137K vs 163K long last week. Longs trimmed by 26K



GBP long 10K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 2K

JPY long 45K vs 45K long last week. Unchanged

CHF long 15K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K



AUD short 1K vs 1K long last week. The speculative position went from long 1K last week to short 1K this week

NZD long 12K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K



CAD long 14K vs 14K long last week. Longs increase by 4K

Below is a chart of the EUR speculative position going back one year.