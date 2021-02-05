CFTC commitments of traders: EUR long position trimmed but still the largest speculative position.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 2, 2021

  • EUR long 137K vs 163K long last week. Longs trimmed by 26K
  • GBP long 10K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
  • JPY long 45K vs 45K long last week. Unchanged
  • CHF long 15K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 5K
  • AUD short 1K vs 1K long last week. The speculative position went from long 1K last week to short 1K this week
  • NZD long 12K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
  • CAD long 14K vs 14K long last week. Longs increase by 4K
Below is a chart of the EUR speculative position going back one year. 

EUR speculative position
