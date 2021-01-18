China activity data (December 2020): Industrial Production 7.3% y/y (expected 6.9%)

Industrial Production 7.3% y/y

expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%

Industrial Production YTD 2.3% y/y ... so for 2020 the facrory sector grows despite all the chalenges.

expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 2.9% y/y

expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%

Retail Sales 4.6% y/y

expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%

Retail Sales YTD -3.9% y/y and a difficult 2020 indeed for the consumer, reflected in shrinking retail sales for the 12tmhs.

expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%

The unemployment rate for December is 5.2%

5.2% was the expected, prior of 5.2% also

in urban areas, 11.9m jobs were created during 2020









more to come