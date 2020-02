According to Chinese television, being reported across social media

It says that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus. This isn't making main news wires just yet but we will see.





Risk is jumping higher on the headlines here with USD/JPY getting a brief spike from 109.40 to 109.72 before settling a little lower. Treasury yields also jumped higher with 10-year yields rising to 1.639% before ticking back a little lower now to 1.620%.