China approves coronavirus tests, shorten testing time to 20 minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's National Medical Products Administration

  • says have approved the first two COVID19 antigen detection kits
  • which can shorten testing time to 20 minutes

via Gloabl Times
