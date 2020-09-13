China banned pork imports from Germany on Saturday

China banned the imports from Germany after it confirmed its first case of African swine fever last week.

  • A spokeswoman for the German Food and Agriculture Ministry confirmed the ban.
  • Added that the ministry is still in talks with the Chinese government on the matter.
Something to bear in mind is this ban comes two days before Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Union leaders.

The ban may be unrelated but I dunno. 
