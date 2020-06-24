China Beige Book are expecting a contraction for China's economy in 2020

CBB International is a New-York-based research group. The firm puts a private survey called the China Beige Book

China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"



a quarterly report



Uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy



This latest survey utilises the survey of more than 3,300 firms, conducted mid-May to mid-June.





In brief, the results show:

China's economy contracted in Q2 (ie the three months April to June) from a year earlier

historically low levels of manufacturing profits, capital expenditures and retail sales volumes, barely up from Q1

slow global demand remains a drag on growth

Looking out further:

"The eventual return to growth does not mean a return to anything approaching the old levels of growth"

"Until and unless global demand recovers more forcefully, the incremental quarterly improvement just seen will make for a contraction for full-year 2020"

---

Q2 GDP will be announced on July 16.













