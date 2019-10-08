China Caixin/Markit PMI Services 51.3 vs. 52.0 expected (& Composite comes in at 51.9)

This is the privately conducted PMI survey

Services 51.3

expected 52.0, prior 52.1

Composite 51.9

prior 52.1

Composite is up on the iimprovement in the manufacturing PMI (dta came out before the long China holiday)





Comments via Markit:

"The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index dipped to 51.3 in September from 52.1 in the previous month, the lowest reading in seven months.

1) Among the gauges included in the survey, the one for new business rose further, hitting the highest point since January 2018 and reflecting stable demand in the services sector. The increase was partly driven by new product launches. The gauge for new export business continued to drop, reflecting that growth in new business was mainly driven by domestic demand.

2) The employment measure increased significantly, reaching a level unseen since January 2017. The increase in employment was linked to growth in new orders.

3) The measure for input prices increased to the highest in a year, mainly driven by rising costs for labor, fuel and raw materials. However, the gauge for prices charged by service providers dipped marginally, indicating fierce competition. The gauge for business expectations dropped as rising costs restrained company confidence.

"The Caixin China Composite Output Index increased to 51.9 in September from 51.6 in August, mainly driven by strengthened growth in the manufacturing sector. The gauge for new orders increased, hitting the highest level since February 2018. Employment increased at the fastest pace since January 2013, driven by the service sector. Backlogs of work had not expanded this quickly since April 2018. The pressure on companies from rising costs was great and business confidence dipped further.

"China's economy showed signs of marginal recovery in September, as the labor market improved and domestic demand increased at a faster pace. However, fluctuations in exchange rates, and rising costs of labor and raw materials increased pressure on companies, which restrained business confidence. Due to previous destocking and capacity-reduction activities, constraints on companies' production capacity became more severe and backlogs of work increased noticeably, which will help companies restore their investment. After a fast slowdown in previous quarters, China's economic growth began to show signs of stability."













