China COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Halted in Brazil After Serious Adverse Event

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg with the report on Brazil's testing of Sinovac Biotech vaccine contender, Coronavac

  • final-stage trial of a Chinese frontrunner vaccine candidate has been halted
  • due to a serious adverse event
  • event that occurred on Oct. 29
  • no further detail was provided

