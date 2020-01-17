China data dump today - "numbers suggest that China's economy has stabilised"

China's data is here from earlier, not too shabby:

GDP for 4Q19 ... same as in 3Q19 and as expected ..the recent trend has been steadily down

We are hopeful that some of the recent infrastructure spending will provide more of a tangible lift in early 2020, as the net export sector is unlikely to do much following only very modest changes in effective tariff rates after the phase-one trade deal.

It is possible that a period of trade calm will provide some support for business sentiment and investment.

Industrial production was the star of the show

Infrastructure spending buoyed by stimulus measures seems to be providing the industrial sector with the demand it needs in the absence of a notable pick up in manufacturing production or residential construction.



ps FX response has been subdued. AUD, for example, is little changed now:
















