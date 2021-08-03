China equity markets - just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, state media likens online gaming to opium
Stock prices of online gaming companies in China have been smashed today with a report in state media referring to their business as "spiritual opium".
The article in Economic Information Daily, is affiliated with the official Xinhua Agency, has seen firms like Tencent and Netease circa 10% or more.
Shanghai Comp and HK's Hang Seng are currently down 0.7% and 1.5% respectively.