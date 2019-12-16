China Fixed Assets investment (excluding rural) YTD 5.2% y/y (expected 5.2%)

The other activity data for the month, for industrial production and retail sales, are on separate posts.

Private sector fixed-asset investment +4.5% in the Jan - Nov period (11 months)

this account for around 60% of investment

Property investment is up 10.2% in the Jan to Nov period y/y





The resilience of the housing sector has been somewhat of an offset to trade-war related export weakness that has negatively hit manufacturing

