China Fixed Assets investment (excluding rural) YTD 5.2% y/y (expected 5.2%)

The other activity data for the month, for industrial production and retail sales, are on separate posts. 

Private sector fixed-asset investment +4.5% in the Jan - Nov period (11 months)
  • this account for around 60% of investment 
Property investment is up 10.2% in the Jan to Nov period y/y

The resilience of the housing sector has been somewhat of an offset to trade-war related export weakness that has negatively hit manufacturing 
