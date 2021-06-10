China FX regulator head says currencies market has shown obvious seasonality

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by China's FX regulator head on the market

  • International markets face risk of correction from high levels
  • Correction could lead to global risk-off sentiment, changes in cross-border flows
I'm not really sure what one can extrapolate from the headline remark, given how inflows to the yuan this year are in part due to their own doing.

As for the correction mentioned, that's pertaining more to equities I reckon and there's certainly such a risk as we continue to inch closer towards a Fed taper eventually.
