China - Global Times reports Wuhan has set up a control centre to prevent spread of disease

Wuhan is ground zero for this coronavirus

Global Times reports:

Wuhan has set up a Wuhan Pneumonia control center to prevent the further spread of the disease. It has ordered stronger supervision of markets and public transportation hubs and encouraged the cancellation of unnecessary public gatherings, vowing to release timely updates.



This comes amidst an increase in the number of people diagnosed as having contracted the illness.





Eg. Shanghai has confirmed a second case. Four other suspected cases are being monitored.





Other countries are responding also, greater monitoring of inbound visitors.





ps. Everyone is quick to jump on the news of the outbreak as the reason gold and yen rose and stocks fell. Its a very thin explanation (please explain the timing?) but it does seem to be all the explainers have got.







