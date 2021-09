China government to take control of Evergrande?

There's a report going around saying a deal could be announced within days









Essentially, that will prevent any major collapse by company itself as it will instead be converted into a government-controlled entity. In turn, that will limit contagion risks.







Just something to keep an eye out for in the days ahead.

The report here from Asia Markets says that Evergrande will be restructured into three separate entities in a deal that will allow the Chinese government to take control of the firm, with state-owned enterprises underpinning the restructure.