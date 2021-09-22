China government to take control of Evergrande?
There's a report going around saying a deal could be announced within days
The report here from Asia Markets says that Evergrande will be restructured into three separate entities in a deal that will allow the Chinese government to take control of the firm, with state-owned enterprises underpinning the restructure.
Essentially, that will prevent any major collapse by company itself as it will instead be converted into a government-controlled entity. In turn, that will limit contagion risks.
Just something to keep an eye out for in the days ahead.