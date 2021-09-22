China government to take control of Evergrande?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

There's a report going around saying a deal could be announced within days

Evergrande
The report here from Asia Markets says that Evergrande will be restructured into three separate entities in a deal that will allow the Chinese government to take control of the firm, with state-owned enterprises underpinning the restructure.

Essentially, that will prevent any major collapse by company itself as it will instead be converted into a government-controlled entity. In turn, that will limit contagion risks.

Just something to keep an eye out for in the days ahead.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose