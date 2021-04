China Industrial Profits reported at +92.3% y/y by the newswires.

There is a large 'base effect' component to this, March 2020 saw China plunged into lockdown.





For the YTD (January - March) comes in at +137% y/y

prior +178.9%

and, compared with 2019 +50.2%





Later this week we'll get the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for April from China.







