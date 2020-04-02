China is to start buying oil for state reserves after sharp drop in prices - report

Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter









Adding that Beijing has asked departments to quickly begin filling tanks and options to lock in the current low prices in the market. Also noting that Beijing may use commercial space for storage as well - in addition to its state-owned reserves.





I don't think this comes as much of a surprise as China is the biggest crude oil importer in the world, and there has been so much speculation of them doing this already. There were even reports on this as far as three weeks back as seen here at the time.





But at least with China stepping in, it may help to briefly support prices somewhat in the near-term but don't expect this to change the grand scheme of things.





The report says that China is moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves after the epic crash in oil prices over the past few weeks.