I was expecting it on Friday (yesterday), nope.

In USD terms:

Trade balance: expected $51.54bn, prior was $51.5bn

Exports: expected +20.8% y/y, prior +32.2% (global demand outweighed shipping delays in June for a strong result)

Imports: expected +33.0% y/y, prior was +36.7% (commodity prices remained high)

Goldman Sachs say exports from, and imports into, China in July will be down on June due to adverse weather ("A typhoon around Yangtze River Delta") and port disruptions.