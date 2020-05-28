China legislature votes to endorse national security law for Hong Kong

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As you would expect

Today is the final NPC plenary session and this has been the biggest topic over the past week and as you would expect, the Chinese legislature has voted to pass the national security law for Hong Kong. Now that it is official, let's see what the US response will be later this week.See here for global coronavirus case data

