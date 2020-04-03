China March Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 43.0 and Composite 46.7

China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite PMIs for March - this is the privately surveyed data, which tends more towards smaller enterprises than the huge (SOEs and such) in the official data 

  • Services jump to 43.0 vs. expected 29.0, prior 26.5 

  • Composite to 46.7 prior 27.5

Earlier in the week we saw similar jumps in the official PMIs. 

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group:
  • rebounded from a record low for the previous month
  • gauges for total new business and new export business placed with service providers rebounded from the previous month's record lows to their second-lowest since the survey began
  •  Mounting cost and profit pressures were important reasons for increasing layoffs. 
  •  Business confidence remained low. 
  • some of the missed consumption during the outbreak - such as spending on household services and education, as well as catering and entertainment - cannot be recouped. 

