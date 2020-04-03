China March Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 43.0 and Composite 46.7

China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite PMIs for March - this is the privately surveyed data, which tends more towards smaller enterprises than the huge (SOEs and such) in the official data

Services jump to 43.0 vs. expected 29.0, prior 26.5

Composite to 46.7 prior 27.5

Earlier in the week we saw similar jumps in the official PMIs.





Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group:

rebounded from a record low for the previous month

gauges for total new business and new export business placed with service providers rebounded from the previous month's record lows to their second-lowest since the survey began

Mounting cost and profit pressures were important reasons for increasing layoffs.

Business confidence remained low.

some of the missed consumption during the outbreak - such as spending on household services and education, as well as catering and entertainment - cannot be recouped.






