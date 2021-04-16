China March Industrial production +14.1% y/y (expected +18%) + retails sales & investment data

Industrial Production +14.1% y/y MISS

expected 18.0%

Industrial Production YTD to March +24.5% y/y MISS

expected 26.5%, prior was 35.1%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +25.6% y/y MISS

expected 26.0%, prior was 35.0%

Retail Sales +34.2% y/y BEAT

expected 28.0%

Retail Sales YTD +33.9% y/y BEAT

expected 31.7%, prior was 33.8%

Retail sales with the beat is indicative of a recovery in domestic consumption. Good news for China which, as is so often the case, has been leaning on exports and the property market to keep the fire in the economy.