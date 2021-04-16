China March Industrial production +14.1% y/y (expected +18%) + retails sales & investment data
China 'activity' data for March 2021
Industrial Production +14.1% y/y MISS
expected 18.0%
Industrial Production YTD to March +24.5% y/y MISS
expected 26.5%, prior was 35.1%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +25.6% y/y MISS
expected 26.0%, prior was 35.0%
Retail Sales +34.2% y/y BEAT
expected 28.0%
Retail Sales YTD +33.9% y/y BEAT
expected 31.7%, prior was 33.8%
Growth data for Q1 was released at the same time:
