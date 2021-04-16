China March Industrial production +14.1% y/y (expected +18%) + retails sales & investment data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China 'activity' data for March 2021

Industrial Production +14.1% y/y  MISS

  • expected 18.0%

Industrial Production YTD to March +24.5% y/y MISS

  • expected 26.5%, prior was 35.1%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +25.6% y/y MISS

  • expected 26.0%, prior was 35.0%

Retail Sales +34.2% y/y BEAT

  • expected 28.0%

Retail Sales YTD +33.9% y/y BEAT

  • expected 31.7%, prior was 33.8%

Retail sales with the beat is indicative of a recovery in domestic consumption. Good news for China which, as is so often the case, has been leaning on exports and the property market to keep the fire in the economy. 

Growth data for Q1 was released at the same time:

---
For background to this:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose