China official coronavirus cases increase by 1,749 as of end Feb 18

China's National Health Commission update

Total for mainland China as of end February 18 is 74,185

Total deaths across China's mainland reaches 2,004



Horrible numbers. If there is any consolation its that new cases outside of Hubei province (the epicentre of the outbreak) have declined now for 15 straight days (taking the numbers as given by the National Health Commission, and it should be noted there are doubts as to the validity of the official numbers)

Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)

Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)

Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)

Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)

Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)

Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)

Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)

Feb 13: 63,851 total cases. Death toll now 1,380. 6,723 discharged from hospital.

Feb 14: NHC reports total cases at 66,492. Deaths on Feb 14 across China were 143, takes the total at 1,523.

Feb 15: 68,500, 1,665 dead.

Feb 16: 70,548 total cases in mainland China. Deaths up 105 to 1,770

Feb 17: Total mainland cases 72,436. Deaths toll is now 1868.

Feb 18: Total confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland 74,185. Total number of deaths is 2,004.



