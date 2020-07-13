China premier Li Keqiang: The economy is showing a steady recovery

China still maintaining a largely similar outlook for the moment





The situation is still severe at home and abroad

Will adopt proactive fiscal policy, prudent monetary policy

Will ramp up credit supply, lower financing costs

Economy faces unprecedented hit from the virus pandemic and global recession

The comments here aren't anything new but that in itself is the key takeaway. The fact that Chinese officials aren't deviating from the recent commentary on the economic outlook reaffirms that they will continue with the current set of policies.





That means one can expect further easing in rates and financing costs, as well as continued support to small businesses; the flooding situation in the country only adds reason to keep the stimulus tap flowing in the months ahead.



