China president Xi reportedly expected to invite US president Biden to the Beijing Winter Olympics

The invitation will serve as a guise for both leaders to discuss further on matters that both countries are quibbling over





This comes ahead of a virtual summit between the Xi and Biden anticipated some time next week, with CNBC reporting that Xi is likely to use the discussion as a platform to extend an invite to Biden to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.





It is said that "the invitation would serve as a challenge to Biden to decline and put the relationship on ice; or accept and contradict his administration's own messaging on democracy and human rights."





Since Biden took office, talks between both leaders have been few and far between amid the pandemic and also Xi's reluctance to travel internationally.





Sources are also saying that if Western leaders do not attend the Beijing Games in person, Xi may also opt not to attend, citing COVID-19 risks.