China reports 15,152 new coronavirus cases for 12 February, death toll rises by 254

The NHC reports the national figures

Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)

Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)

Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)

Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)

Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)

Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)

Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)





Just take note that the daily jump in the death toll is the biggest but the mortality rate has been sort of offset by the fact that there was the reclassification in the case reports as what was announced by the Hubei province earlier today here