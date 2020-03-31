China reports 1,541 asymptomatic coronavirus cases as of 30 March

Well, well, well..









ForexLive

Again, I'd argue that take the number with a pinch of salt and follow the trend instead. Also, continue to keep an eye on government measures for a better clue of the situation.

Just take note that previously, China did not include these cases in their official count because the patients were not showing symptoms. However, they have tested positive for COVID-19.

It looks like China still has quite a number of virus cases to deal with, besides their current focus on imported cases as well.