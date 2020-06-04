China says that it has complained to the US about ban on Chinese airlines flights
Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry
- CAAC is in close contact with the US' department of transportation
- Says China made progress on resolving the issue with the US
In case you missed it, the US said that it will no longer allow Chinese airlines to route passenger flights to the US starting from 16 June. So, this relates to that and is part of the broader spat between the two countries amid trade and the coronavirus crisis as well.