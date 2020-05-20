China says that it vows retaliation as US seriously violates One-China policy
China is furious at Pompeo's congratulatory message to Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, on her inauguration
- Vows retaliation over Pompeo's message to Taiwan's Tsai
- US behaviour seriously violates One-China policy
- Expresses firm determination to realise reunification
- Says that Taiwanese independence is a dead-end
There have been a lot of firsts when it comes to the Trump administration and yesterday saw the first time that the US secretary of state offered congratulations to Taiwan's president on her second-term victory and inauguration.
This has been an ongoing issue for several months and adds to tensions between US and China as China deems the US to be meddling into its 'internal affairs'.