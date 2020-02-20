China says to roll out more measures to stabilise trade

Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry

China will study more policies to further stabilise auto consumption

Also to lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

China is continuing to reaffirm its commitment to bolster its economy during this period in time and more stimulus measures will only add fuel to the recent stock market rally.





In trading today, Chinese equities closed higher with the Shanghai Composite up by 1.8% while the CSI 300 index closed higher by 2.3%.







