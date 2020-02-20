China says to roll out more measures to stabilise trade
Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry
- China will study more policies to further stabilise auto consumption
- Also to lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
China is continuing to reaffirm its commitment to bolster its economy during this period in time and more stimulus measures will only add fuel to the recent stock market rally.
In trading today, Chinese equities closed higher with the Shanghai Composite up by 1.8% while the CSI 300 index closed higher by 2.3%.