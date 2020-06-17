China says to use RRR cuts, re-lending to keep liquidity ample

Author: Justin Low

Headlines from the Chinese state media

Whenever you see stuff like this, it just hints that there will be more (targeted) RRR cuts set to follow by the PBOC in the near future. So, just take note of that.
