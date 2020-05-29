China says wants 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Reuters with the report on coiments from the head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office Liu Jieyi at an event at the Great Hall of the People

said on Friday that "one country, two systems" and "peaceful reunification" is the best way to bring China and Taiwan together.

Outside attempts by foreign forces to interfere in "reunification" will fail

Comments such as this out of China are not unusual … but this time they need to be seen in the context of what is going on with Hong Kong. China appears more determined than ever.





Also from Reuters:

Senior Chinese general says if chance for peaceful reunification is gone, military will use all ways to ensure completeness of territory

senior Chinese general says we need to keep both peaceful and military options to resolve Taiwan problem FX not moved much, yen had showed a little strength earlier when USD/JPY dropped under 107.60.

FX not moved much, yen had showed a little strength earlier when USD/JPY dropped under 107.60.



