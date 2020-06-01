China says will have firm countermeasures on US actions

Further comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

Reiterates that the US should 'correct its mistakes'

Urges the US to stop 'going down the wrong path'

Repeats that China will resolutely defend its own security, development interests

The market has pretty much gotten used to what these countermeasures mean at this point, even more so after Trump proved that the bark is more menacing than the bite. The remarks here, for now at least, just continues to keep the show going.











