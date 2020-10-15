China says will take countermeasures if US insists on sanctions to banks over Hong Kong crackdown

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

US China
This relates to the story here, that the US has warned international financial firms doing business with individuals deemed responsible for the crackdown in Hong Kong that they could face tough sanctions moving forward.

This just adds to ongoing tensions between the two countries, which has now taken on the form of a tech war as well with Ant Group in the crosshair.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose