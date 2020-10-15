China says will take countermeasures if US insists on sanctions to banks over Hong Kong crackdown
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
This relates to the story here, that the US has warned international financial firms doing business with individuals deemed responsible for the crackdown in Hong Kong that they could face tough sanctions moving forward.
This just adds to ongoing tensions between the two countries, which has now taken on the form of a tech war as well with Ant Group in the crosshair.