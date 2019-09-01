China state media on the US' "utile trade war" - stop acting as a "school bully"

Xinhua News Agency the official state-run press agency of the People's Republic of China urges Washington to start learning at least four lessons from their futile trade war with China

You can click the link here f or the four lessons if you like, but in brief its not a conciliatory piece. Some snippets:

China is an unbent nail in face of U.S. tactic of maximum pressure

China's determination to fight against the U.S. economic warmongering has only grown stronger

their trade war is hurting the American people and businesses

the United States should learn how to behave like a responsible global power and stop acting as a "school bully."

Finishes with a dig at the guy with the little red hat:

Only then can America become great again.





















