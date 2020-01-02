China temporarily suspends Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme - report

Reuters reports









All of the sources in question said that politics was behind the suspension, leaving a bit of a question mark over China-UK ties in the bigger picture.





Of note, two of the sources noted that the UK's stance over the Hong Kong protests was part of the reason, with China being unhappy about interference by foreign governments.





I think this is a bit of a lose-lose for both sides as it reduces foreign investment in UK markets, which already is hurting badly, and at the same time it also prevents Chinese investors from expanding their investment opportunities into UK-listed firms.





I reckon we can just take note of this for now and see how this affects tensions between the two countries in the coming months i.e. if it gets better or worse.



