China to levy retaliatory tariffs on another $75 billion of US goods

Trade tensions continue to escalate between the two countries





To raise import tariff rate on some US goods

New tariffs will range from 5% to 10%

New tariffs will go into effect on 1 September and 15 December

A total of 5,078 US products will be affected, notably autos

To resume 25% tariffs rate on US autos on 15 December

This has just sapped out all the optimism in markets today as the risk mood gets tempered with. US 10-year yields have fallen back to 1.62% from around 1.65% earlier and US futures have now turned negative as well.





USD/JPY is brought to lows around 106.43 currently as a result.



