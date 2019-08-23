China to levy retaliatory tariffs on another $75 billion of US goods

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trade tensions continue to escalate between the two countries


  • To raise import tariff rate on some US goods
  • New tariffs will range from 5% to 10%
  • New tariffs will go into effect on 1 September and 15 December
  • A total of 5,078 US products will be affected, notably autos
  • To resume 25% tariffs rate on US autos on 15 December
This has just sapped out all the optimism in markets today as the risk mood gets tempered with. US 10-year yields have fallen back to 1.62% from around 1.65% earlier and US futures have now turned negative as well.

USD/JPY is brought to lows around 106.43 currently as a result.

