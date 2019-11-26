China top diplomat says strongly condemns US bill on HK human rights

Comments by China top diplomat, Yang Jiechi

Says lodged stern representations with US on HK bill

I think the bright side in all of this is that despite the constant voice of disapproval from China, it isn't deterring both sides from moving towards a "Phase One" trade deal just yet.





Do be reminded that Trump is yet to sign off on the bill and turn it into law but it is merely a formality at this stage. If he just lets it drag on without a veto or signing, it will automatically turn into law anyway on 3 December.



