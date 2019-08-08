China trade balance data for July - exports up

USD and yuan denominated trade balance data released for July

Trade balance 310.3 bn yuan est was 310.0 bn yuan

prior 345.18bn yuan

Imports +0.4% y/y in yuan terms

Exports +10.3% y/y in yuan terms

Trade balance $45.06 bln est. $42.65 bln

imports -5.6% y/y in USD terms

exports +3.3% y/y in dollar terms

Exports to the US are -2.1% y/y, yuan terms imports from are -24% y/y

trade balance with the US is +11.1% y/y

Data out much earlier than expected! Exports much strnger than were expected, perhaps more 'front loading' taking place (how long has this excuse been trotted out for!!!?)





Its difficult to see these figures taking much heat out of the US trade war tensions. The surplus with the US rises again in the month.







