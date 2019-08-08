China trade balance data for July - exports up
USD and yuan denominated trade balance data released for July
Trade balance 310.3 bn yuan
- est was 310.0 bn yuan
- prior 345.18bn yuan
- Imports +0.4% y/y in yuan terms
- Exports +10.3% y/y in yuan terms
Trade balance $45.06 bln
- est. $42.65 bln
- imports -5.6% y/y in USD terms
- exports +3.3% y/y in dollar terms
Exports to the US are -2.1% y/y, yuan terms
- imports from are -24% y/y
- trade balance with the US is +11.1% y/y
Its difficult to see these figures taking much heat out of the US trade war tensions. The surplus with the US rises again in the month.