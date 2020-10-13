China trade balance for January to September 2.3T

China trade balance for September 2020

Trade balance for January to September 2 .3 trillion surplus.



Q3 exports YoY +10.2% vs expected 10% (was 9.5%).

Q3 imports +4.3% (prev -2.1%)

Imports -0.6% year on year Yuan terms



exports rise 1.8% year on year yuan terms

soybean imports rise 15.5%

coal imports fall -4.4% YoY



iron or imports rise 10.8% YoY to 868M



crude oil imports rise of 12.7% YoY to 416M

trade with the United States +2% from January to September



China customs says international landscape becomes increasingly grim and complicated. They add that instability and uncertainties are on the rise