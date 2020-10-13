China trade balance for January to September 2.3T

China trade balance for September 2020

  • Trade balance for January to September 2 .3 trillion surplus.
  • Q3 exports YoY +10.2% vs expected 10% (was 9.5%). 
  • Q3 imports +4.3% (prev -2.1%)
  • Imports -0.6% year on year Yuan terms
  • exports rise 1.8% year on year yuan terms
  • soybean imports rise 15.5% 
  • coal imports fall -4.4% YoY
  • iron or imports rise 10.8% YoY to 868M
  • crude oil imports rise of 12.7% YoY to 416M
  • trade with the United States +2% from January to September
China customs says international landscape becomes increasingly grim and complicated. They add that instability and uncertainties are on the rise

