China trade balance for January to September 2.3T
China trade balance for September 2020
- Trade balance for January to September 2 .3 trillion surplus.
- Q3 exports YoY +10.2% vs expected 10% (was 9.5%).
- Q3 imports +4.3% (prev -2.1%)
- Imports -0.6% year on year Yuan terms
- exports rise 1.8% year on year yuan terms
- soybean imports rise 15.5%
- coal imports fall -4.4% YoY
- iron or imports rise 10.8% YoY to 868M
- crude oil imports rise of 12.7% YoY to 416M
- trade with the United States +2% from January to September
China customs says international landscape becomes increasingly grim and complicated. They add that instability and uncertainties are on the rise