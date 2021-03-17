China - US summit meeting coming up today, Thursday 18 March 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A high level US-China meeting is happening in Alaska today.

  •  China's upper echelon diplomats will meet With Blinken and Sullivan

Unnamed sources with what is on the agenda on the Chinese side:

  • China is to propose a reversal of the Trump-era China policies 
  •  China to propose lifting of US sanctions and restrictions on Chinese companies
  •  China will propose a Biden-Xi virtual meeting during the April climate summit

Wall Street Journal has more here (may be gated)  



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose