China - US summit meeting coming up today, Thursday 18 March 2021

A high level US-China meeting is happening in Alaska today.
- China's upper echelon diplomats will meet With Blinken and Sullivan
Unnamed sources with what is on the agenda on the Chinese side:
- China is to propose a reversal of the Trump-era China policies
- China to propose lifting of US sanctions and restrictions on Chinese companies
- China will propose a Biden-Xi virtual meeting during the April climate
summit
Wall Street Journal has more here
(may be gated)