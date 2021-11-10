China weighs easing property restrictions - report

China considering actions to help property developers





The WSJ is out with a new report:





Chinese regulators, wary of financial risks spreading as a result of their crackdown on property lending, are considering easing the rules to let struggling developers sell off assets to avoid defaults and hits to the broader economy





This would be a rollback of the 'three red lines' on leverage ratios to some extent.





The report said senior officials met on Monday and 'many' property developers spoke up about the 'dire' condition of the industry and a liquidity crunch.



