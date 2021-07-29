China will continue to allow Chinese companies to go public in the U.S.
CNBC with the report citing an unnamed source:
- China will continue to allow Chinese companies to go public in the U.S. as long as they meet listing requirements, China’s securities regulator told brokerages late Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
- Chinese stocks listed in Asia and the U.S. — including big names like Alibaba and Tencent — plunged in the last several days as Chinese authorities increased scrutiny on tech companies over monopolistic practices and data security.
China's securities regulator met with financial firms Wednesday evening China time.