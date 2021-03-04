China's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has hooked up with Goldman Sachs to buy US firms
Reuters report that China's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund (China Investment Corp (CIC)) is scouting for long-term investments in the United States
- Have established a $5bn fund with Goldman Sachs
- $2.5bn has been raised already
- China-U.S. Industrial Cooperation Fund, launched in November 2017 on the sidelines of former U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, has completed two investments in the United States