China's Global Times is bullish on the phase one trade deal with the US

The GT can be a thorn in the side of the US, but seem quite ahppy with the deal to be signed this week (this piece is anyway):
phase one ... will cover a wide range of areas from intellectual property rights (IPR) to enforcement mechanism, and the terms will be balanced and legally binding on both sides, sources close to the trade talks and analysts told the Global Times on Sunday
As Chinese and US officials are poised to sign the phase one trade deal later this week, the market has been largely focused on speculation about the amount of China's purchases of US products, particularly agricultural goods. Such a single-minded focus on specific amounts is misguided, given the broader scope of the deal, the sources and analysts said.