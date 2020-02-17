China's NHC says that new coronavirus is preventable and treatable

In other words, they are trying to change the public mindset to get the economy back up and running once again

Chinese officials are no doubt trying to calm down fears surrounding the situation but one can argue that it is better to be honest and transparent considering this involves the lives of thousands, if not millions of people around the world.





It is certainly preventable if the right measures are taken but all of this comes with a cost - one way or another - and I doubt any of it involves Wuhan or the Hubei province being able to come out of lockdown any time in the near future.





Meanwhile, just take note that WHO experts - including specialists from the US - have arrived in China today and that they will be visiting Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan for inspections.



