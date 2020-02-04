China's President Xi Jinping - coronavirus outbreak a “major test” for China’s government

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Xinhua reports on a Monday meeting of top Chinese officials

The meeting resulted in 
  • a call to improve China's public health and emergency management system
  • an "overhaul of environmental sanitation"
  • and a "crackdown on illegal wildlife markets and trade."

Not much more at that link unfortunately. 

ForexLive
