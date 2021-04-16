China's Sinovac real-world vaccine test data leaves a bit to be desired

Data from Chile





Chile is reporting the real-world results of its Sinovac vaccine use. The country is among the leaders in vaccine distribution because of its deal to import the Chinese vaccine.





Based on their results, the vaccine is 67% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, 85% effective at preventing hospitalization and 80% effective at preventing deaths.





That's lower than any other vaccine out there. Don't get me wrong, I'd still take it, but it means that China will struggle to eradicate the pandemic by using it. On the other hand, China can probably mandate 100% of the population is vaccinated so that will fill in the gap.

