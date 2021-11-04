China's state planner says coal inventory levels are back to normal

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner.

Says inventory of coal at China's power plants has returned to normal levels.

Plants now have sufficient for 20 days supply.

Coal prices have plunged from their highs, assisted by official intervention (from the state planner and other authorities). China's electricity producers were caught between high coal prices and limited ability to charge higher prices for power (China controls power prices). Power disruptions/shortages have hit industry and households.











